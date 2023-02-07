Citigroup Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $132.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $132.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.45. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $184.00. The firm has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

