Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stake Boosted by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $22.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CWAN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.
