Cloudflare (NET) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect Cloudflare to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average is $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $132.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $2,507,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,285 shares of company stock worth $23,263,976 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 11.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 7.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

