CME Group (CME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $174.76 on Tuesday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.82.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.73.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

