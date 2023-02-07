CME Group (CME) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect CME Group to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $174.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.82. CME Group has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CME Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.73.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

