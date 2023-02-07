Colliers International Group (CIGI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Colliers International Group stock opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $84.16 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Colliers International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $655,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 453.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

