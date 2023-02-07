Columbus McKinnon Co. (CMCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on February 21st

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

Columbus McKinnon has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbus McKinnon has a payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

CMCO stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $47.18.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.49 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

