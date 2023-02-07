Comparing Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) & VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chord Energy and VOC Energy Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chord Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chord Energy currently has a consensus target price of $188.83, indicating a potential upside of 36.31%. Given Chord Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chord Energy is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Dividends

Profitability

Chord Energy pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Chord Energy pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Chord Energy and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chord Energy 53.81% 34.89% 18.57% VOC Energy Trust 92.67% 121.67% 121.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Chord Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Chord Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Chord Energy has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chord Energy and VOC Energy Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chord Energy $1.58 billion 3.65 $319.60 million $61.19 2.26 VOC Energy Trust $9.30 million 14.77 $8.67 million N/A N/A

Chord Energy has higher revenue and earnings than VOC Energy Trust.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Chord Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

