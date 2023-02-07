Comparing Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) & INEO Tech (OTC:INEOF)

INEO Tech (OTC:INEOF – Get Rating) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INEO Tech and Stran & Company, Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INEO Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stran & Company, Inc. $39.70 million 0.84 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Stran & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than INEO Tech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INEO Tech N/A N/A N/A Stran & Company, Inc. -3.21% -4.20% -3.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for INEO Tech and Stran & Company, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INEO Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stran & Company, Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 151.40%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than INEO Tech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats INEO Tech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INEO Tech

INEO Tech Corp., through its subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., offers location-based advertising, analytics, and theft detection platform for retailers. Its technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The company's cloud-based platform uses Internet of Things and artificial intelligence technology to deliver digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. It also offers INEO Welcoming Network technology through a SaaS-based solution to retail chains. INEO Tech Corp. is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

