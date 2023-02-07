Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 2,226 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.11% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 266,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 81,565 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 68,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 59,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

BDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

NYSE:BDN opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 245.16%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

