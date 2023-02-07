Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.05% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRT opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $28.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.80%.

IRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

