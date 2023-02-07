Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.07% of Papa John’s International worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.06. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PZZA. Wedbush lowered Papa John’s International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.77.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

