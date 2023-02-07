Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,571 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 20.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 67.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNCE. StockNews.com raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

