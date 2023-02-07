Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.13 Million Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,251,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,531 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 402,167 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 548,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after acquiring an additional 236,021 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 309.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 294,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 222,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,102,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,178,000 after acquiring an additional 221,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

