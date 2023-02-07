Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after buying an additional 9,388,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,545 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,698,000 after purchasing an additional 781,617 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 5,130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 615,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,539,000 after purchasing an additional 603,829 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.71.

Progressive Trading Up 1.0 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive stock opened at $137.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $139.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,358. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Stories

