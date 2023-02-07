Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,471 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.06% of AZEK worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 176.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 278.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth $205,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE AZEK opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AZEK from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AZEK from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.39.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.