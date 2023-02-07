Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in GXO Logistics by 93.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 88.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $39,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $88.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

