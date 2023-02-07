Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,000 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Southern were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 74,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 45,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 12.6% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 44,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Southern Price Performance

Southern Dividend Announcement

NYSE:SO opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

