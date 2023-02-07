Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 4,789 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.05% of Commercial Metals worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after acquiring an additional 142,062 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,124,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,128,000 after acquiring an additional 493,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,869,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,967,000 after acquiring an additional 361,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,831,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,620,000 after buying an additional 322,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.1 %

CMC opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.06.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

