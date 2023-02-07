Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 5,970 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after buying an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $484,528,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

TJX opened at $80.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

