Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 600 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 240.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.8 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $223.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $274.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.09 and a 200 day moving average of $242.27.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

