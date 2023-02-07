Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 1,219 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

ROP opened at $430.08 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.63.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.