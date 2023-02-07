Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $268.17 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $424.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.24.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

