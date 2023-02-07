Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 454 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $123.65 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.90 and its 200 day moving average is $115.99.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.