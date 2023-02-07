Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.29% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3,311.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 51,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of ABG stock opened at $236.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $253.67.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 6.46%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

