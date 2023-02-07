Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,954 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $173.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

