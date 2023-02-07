Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,907,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 319,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 119,938 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,369,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.
Zebra Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $324.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.76. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $509.11.
About Zebra Technologies
Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

