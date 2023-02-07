Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 5,238 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Trimble were worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,923,000 after buying an additional 118,318 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Trimble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Trimble by 6.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Trimble by 33.1% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Trimble by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $74.87.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

