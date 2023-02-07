Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 4,347 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $210.89 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.42. The stock has a market cap of $525.12 billion, a PE ratio of 89.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.23.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

