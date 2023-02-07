ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at Truist Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lowered ConocoPhillips from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $107.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.54. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

