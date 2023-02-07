Continuum Advisory LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,032 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,392 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,365 shares of company stock valued at $34,927,325 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.36 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $427.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

