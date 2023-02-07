Contrasting Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) & CAE (NYSE:CAE)

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) and CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Energy Vault has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAE has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energy Vault and CAE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A CAE $2.69 billion 2.64 $113.05 million $0.31 72.10

Analyst Ratings

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Energy Vault and CAE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 0 4 0 2.60 CAE 0 1 4 0 2.80

Energy Vault currently has a consensus price target of $10.42, indicating a potential upside of 135.14%. CAE has a consensus price target of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 48.77%. Given Energy Vault’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than CAE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.4% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Energy Vault shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault N/A -8.98% -6.00% CAE 3.42% 5.60% 2.40%

Summary

CAE beats Energy Vault on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

About CAE

CAE, Inc. engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers. The Defence and Security segment offers a portfolio of training centers, training services, and simulation products across the air, land, naval, and public safety market. The Healthcare segment includes patient simulation, interventional and imaging simulation, center management solutions, and learning modules. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Patrick in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

