Contrasting Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) & The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pinduoduo and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo 24.08% 34.80% 16.16% The OLB Group -21.47% -17.27% -15.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of The OLB Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Pinduoduo has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The OLB Group has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pinduoduo and The OLB Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo 0 2 12 0 2.86 The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinduoduo presently has a consensus target price of $87.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.73%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than The OLB Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinduoduo and The OLB Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo $14.74 billion N/A $1.22 billion $2.98 31.48 The OLB Group $32.23 million 0.55 -$4.98 million ($0.58) -2.09

Pinduoduo has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group. The OLB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinduoduo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pinduoduo beats The OLB Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

