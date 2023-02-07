Contrasting U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) & Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX)

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) and Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of U.S. Silica shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of U.S. Silica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Silica and Atlas Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Silica $1.10 billion 0.81 -$33.76 million $0.34 34.80 Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Atlas Lithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than U.S. Silica.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for U.S. Silica and Atlas Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Silica 0 1 1 0 2.50 Atlas Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Silica presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.16%. Given U.S. Silica’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Silica is more favorable than Atlas Lithium.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Silica and Atlas Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Silica 1.97% 6.40% 1.81% Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A

Summary

U.S. Silica beats Atlas Lithium on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells. The Industrial and Specialty products segment consists of products and materials used in various industries, including container glass, fiberglass, specialty glass, flat glass, building products, fillers and extenders, foundry products, chemicals, recreation products and filtration products. The company was founded on November 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

