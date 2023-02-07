Contrasting Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivos and ResMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $10,000.00 2,493.52 -$2.53 million N/A N/A ResMed $3.58 billion 9.09 $779.44 million $5.51 40.19

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Vivos.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos N/A N/A -127.49% ResMed 21.51% 25.46% 16.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Vivos and ResMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

64.7% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of ResMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Vivos has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ResMed has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vivos and ResMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A ResMed 0 2 6 0 2.75

ResMed has a consensus target price of $263.17, indicating a potential upside of 18.83%. Given ResMed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ResMed is more favorable than Vivos.

Summary

ResMed beats Vivos on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos

Vivos, Inc. is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals. The company was founded by James C. Katzaroff on December 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc. engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry. The Software as a Service segment provides business management software as a service to out-of-hospital health providers. The company was founded by Peter C. Farrell in June 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

