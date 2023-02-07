Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives $72.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,484,000 after buying an additional 300,866 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in Corteva by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,793,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Corteva by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,782,000 after purchasing an additional 224,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Corteva by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,355,000 after purchasing an additional 477,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79. Corteva has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

