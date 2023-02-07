Cousins Properties (CUZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $41.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,303,000 after purchasing an additional 315,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,498,000 after purchasing an additional 330,967 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,095,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,435,000 after purchasing an additional 73,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 14.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,180,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,508,000 after purchasing an additional 144,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

