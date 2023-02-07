Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Credicorp by 32,849.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 55,515 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $135.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.43. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.21 and a 1-year high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 24.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

