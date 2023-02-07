Credit Suisse Group Cuts SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $20.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut SLM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.92.

SLM opened at $15.37 on Friday. SLM has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.19.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of SLM by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

