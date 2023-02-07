Credit Suisse Group Increases Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target to $130.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.29.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

NYSE MTH opened at $110.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.