Credit Suisse Group Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $136.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.50.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average is $100.34. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $144.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 63,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 887,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,296,000 after purchasing an additional 77,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 223,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.