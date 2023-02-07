Credit Suisse Group Trims Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Target Price to $80.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $64.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.98% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In related news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $1,046,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,961,556.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $1,046,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,961,556.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $6,245,598.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,733,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,555,461.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,286 shares of company stock worth $25,892,635 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

