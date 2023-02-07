Critical Review: XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) & Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) and Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for XWELL and Spark Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spark Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

XWELL presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 200.72%. Given XWELL’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe XWELL is more favorable than Spark Networks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

XWELL has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark Networks has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares XWELL and Spark Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07% Spark Networks -17.33% -93.97% -11.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XWELL and Spark Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XWELL $73.73 million 0.64 $3.35 million ($0.17) -2.93 Spark Networks $216.90 million 0.01 -$68.15 million ($8.43) -0.13

XWELL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spark Networks. XWELL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spark Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of XWELL shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of XWELL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Spark Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XWELL beats Spark Networks on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc. provides global travel health and wellness services. It operates through the following segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and Corporate and Other. The XpresSpa segment offers travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment deals with diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public. The Treat segment consists of access to integrated care which can seamlessly fit into a post-pandemic world and is designed to deliver on-demand access to integrated healthcare through technology and personalized services, positioned for a traveler to access health care, records and real-time information all in one place. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb on January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

