Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Cummins updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cummins Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $250.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $258.27. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

Insider Activity at Cummins

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total transaction of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,349 shares of company stock worth $19,826,576 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

