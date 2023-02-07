Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI) Plans GBX 1.38 Dividend

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Custodian Property Income REIT Price Performance
CREI opened at GBX 92 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £405.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.46. Custodian Property Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 81.60 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 111.20 ($1.34).
About Custodian Property Income REIT
Featured Articles
- Anhui Conch: Opportunity With Cement Solid Cash Flows
- Is Biotech Immunocore About To Make A 25% Price Move?
- Is Merck Stock a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Sell-Off?
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
Receive News & Ratings for Custodian Property Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custodian Property Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.