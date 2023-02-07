CyberAgent, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CyberAgent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for CyberAgent’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

CyberAgent Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYGIY opened at $4.62 on Monday. CyberAgent has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.