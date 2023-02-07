CyberAgent, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2023

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIYGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CyberAgent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for CyberAgent’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYGIY opened at $4.62 on Monday. CyberAgent has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55.

About CyberAgent

(Get Rating)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.