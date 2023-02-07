DallasNews Co. (DALN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

DallasNews Stock Performance

DALN stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.75. DallasNews has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.

Institutional Trading of DallasNews

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DallasNews stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.37% of DallasNews worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

About DallasNews

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution, and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

