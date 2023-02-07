Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

DE opened at $410.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $429.97 and its 200 day moving average is $390.45.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

