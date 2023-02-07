Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,073 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4,414.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 216.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DB. Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.75) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.83) to €11.50 ($12.37) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

