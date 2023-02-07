Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.29 million. On average, analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.11. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBD. StockNews.com cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 288.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Further Reading

